Jets waive QB Adrian Martinez and five others; release LB Jamin Davis

The Jets expect quarterback Tyrod Taylor to be ready to go for Week 1 and they parted ways with another backup to Justin Fields on Sunday.

Adrian Martinez was one of six players waived off of the 90-man roster. Martinez was 30-of-51 for 352 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions in the preseason this year.

The Jets also released linebacker Jamin Davis. The 2021 Commanders first-round pick joined the team late last season after seeing time with Washington and Minnesota.

Defensive end Michael Fletcher, tackle Liam Forandel, tight end Zach Kuntz, defensive back Tanner McCalister, and running back Lawrance Toafili were the other players waived on Sunday.