 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_superbowllixstorylinesv2_250130.jpg
PFT Draft: Super Bowl LIX top storylines
nbc_pft_sbinjury_250130.jpg
Unpacking injury reports for Chiefs, Eagles
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250130.jpg
Cowboys need to pay Parsons to get fans excited

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_superbowllixstorylinesv2_250130.jpg
PFT Draft: Super Bowl LIX top storylines
nbc_pft_sbinjury_250130.jpg
Unpacking injury reports for Chiefs, Eagles
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250130.jpg
Cowboys need to pay Parsons to get fans excited

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets will hire Steve Wilks as their defensive coordinator

  
Published January 29, 2025 06:50 PM

New Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is set to add an experienced assistant to his staff as the defensive coordinator.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Jets will hire Steve Wilks in that role. Glenn said at a press conference this week that he will not call defensive plays, so Wilks will be handling that responsibility.

Wilks was fired as the 49ers’ coordinator after the team lost last year’s Super Bowl to the Chiefs. He had a one-year stint with the Panthers before that and served as their interim head coach to close out the year after Matt Rhule was fired. Wilks also spent the 2018 season as the Cardinals’ head coach and he’s had other coordinator stints with the Browns and Panthers over nearly two decades in the NFL.

Landing Wilks checks off one big box for the Jets, but Glenn still needs to hire a coordinator to run their offense.