Jets reportedly hire Glenn for HC 'as expected'
Can the Bills defense outlast the Chiefs offense?
Simms: Eagles need better pass game vs. Commanders

Jets working to finalize deal to hire Aaron Glenn as head coach

  
Published January 21, 2025 06:08 PM

Word on Tuesday morning was that the Jets were heading into their second interview with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn with the intention of making him their next head coach and that effort is still afoot on Tuesday evening.

According to multiple reports, the team is working to finalize a deal with Glenn. They have also informed other candidates for the job that they are moving in a different direction.

Glenn was identified as a leading candidate for the Jets job early in the interview process and he also drew serious interest from the Saints. Scheduling the Jets interview first suggested that was the place Glenn wanted to wind up and it looks like that is how the Jets’ search will wind up.

There’s a similar feeling about Commanders assistant G.M. Lance Newmark becoming the team’s next General Manager. He also had a second interview on Tuesday and, like Glenn, he’s the only candidate who has been invited back for an additional meeting with the team.