Jets WR Irvin Charles signs exclusive rights tender

Jets wide receiver Irvin Charles signed his tender Friday, according to the NFL’s transactions reports. Charles was an exclusive rights free agent.

Charles appeared in 13 games for the Jets last season, recording seven tackles and blocking a punt before tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in his knee. He played 10 offensive snaps and 214 on special teams.

Charles was covering a punt in the fourth quarter of a game against the Dolphins on Dec. 8 when he injured his knee.

He made his NFL debut in 2023, playing 43 offensive snaps and 236 on special teams and totaling seven tackles.

Charles has no offensive stats, seeing two targets in his career.