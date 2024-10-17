 Skip navigation
Can the Vikings maintain winning ways vs. Lions?
Beane makes it clear Bills are still 'all in'
Jones must be willing to face important questions

Jevon Holland “not really sure” if he’ll play through broken hand

  
Published October 17, 2024 09:40 AM

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland was listed as limited in practice on Wednesday and he’s still figuring out if he’ll be able to play through his limitations on Sunday.

Holland broke a bone in his left hand before the team’s bye week and said that he feels good, but is still working out whether he will be able to go against the Colts with a cast or club protecting the injury. Holland said it will “presumably” be difficult for him to do so and called himself “day-to-day” in terms of his availability.

“I’ve never done it before,” Holland said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “I assume it’s going to be a little difficult if I have to club it. Not really sure yet. I’m going to assume it’s going to be a little hard to catch. It’s my first broken bone. It kind of feels like a bad jam.”

Jordan Poyer was limited by a shin injury in Wednesday’s practice, so the Dolphins have a couple of injury concerns to sort out at the back end of their defense this week.