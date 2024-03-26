Jim Harbaugh has been living in an RV

Over the past two weeks, accounts have emerged of Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh doing distinctly Jim Harbaugh things.

First, it was a garage sale in his Michigan residence. Now, it’s his L.A. residence, since getting the job in January.

Harbaugh has been living in an RV.

“It’s been great,” Harbaugh said at the league meetings, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. “Just being myself. I always wanted to do that. It worked out great. I’m 100 feet from [Chargers offensive coordinator] Greg Roman, who has a really, really good RV.”

Harbaugh acknowledged that this means Roman has “got it better” than Harbaugh, at least in the RV world.

“I’m not as fancy,” Harbaugh said. “My Ford Motorcoach hits me just right. It’s been awesome. Yeah, it’s been really good. I go back there, it’s a good time to think. It’s just been great.”

Alas, Jim’s RV excursion is ending soon. His family is moving to L.A. with him.

“They’re all here on this trip [to Orlando], and we’re all going to California together,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll be moving into our rental house, and that’s even better.”

And, indeed, nobody will have it better.