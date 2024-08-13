Jim Harbaugh: Justin Herbert into anything and everything to get ready for opener

Jim Harbaugh’s preparation for his first season as the Chargers head coach hit a snag early in training camp.

Quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a plantar fascia injury to his foot that has kept him off the field for the last couple of weeks. The expectation is that he’ll be able to get back in action in time to play in Week One against the Raiders, but he’s in a boot and missing reps in a new offense for the time being.

That’s not an ideal situation, but Harbaugh stressed that there’s “very significant” work being done off the field “in terms of mental reps, film work, building a rapport” between Herbert and the rest of the team.

“Even with the preference that he was able to practice, he’s not,” Harbaugh said, via Jarrett Bell of USA Today. “So, let’s not think about that. Let’s think about all the things we can do. And he’s into anything and everything to get himself ready for that opening day.”

There should be further updates on Herbert’s condition as that opener draws closer and all involved will be hoping for good news as Harbaugh begins the next chapter of his coaching career.