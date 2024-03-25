Jim Harbaugh: Keenan Allen is making $23 million in Chicago, who’s got it better?

Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers decided at the start of the league year that it was time to move on from wide receiver Keenan Allen and his expensive contract, and Harbaugh says everything worked out for the best.

Harbaugh said at today’s league meeting that Allen will be happy with his new team and the big salary he has on the final year of his contract.

“It’s the business part of it,” Harbaugh said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN. “And everybody does what’s in their best interest. And Keenan, I mean, make $23 million a year and play in Chicago, you know, who’s got it better?”

The Chargers picked up a fourth-round draft pick in the deal, not a bad return for a player they realistically were never keeping given their salary cap situation. It may prove to be a trade that works out for Allen, for the Bears and for the Chargers.