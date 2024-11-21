Jim Harbaugh on matchup with John: “I don’t want to make it about me”

For the first time since Super Bowl XLVII, the Harbaugh brothers will be facing each other. Ravens at Chargers. Monday Night Football.

On Wednesday, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh talked about the family angle to the fairly important game.

“I’m sure he doesn’t want to make it about him,” Jim said about John, via NFL.com. “I don’t want to make it about me. It is what it is. Big game, for sure. Two teams having at it.”

The Ravens and 49ers had at it nearly 12 years ago. John won; he’s 2-0 against Jim.

“At the time, that was tough,” Jim said. “After some time and reflection went by, it’s my brother, it’s my best friend. Really proud of him. Really happy for his success. It was earned.”

Now, Jim gets a chance to meet John again. And because they’re in the same conference, they could have a rematch in January.