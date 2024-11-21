 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_balvslac_241121.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Ravens vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_arivssea_241121.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Cardinals vs. Seahawks
nbc_csu_sfvsgb_241121.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: 49ers vs. Packers

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_balvslac_241121.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Ravens vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_arivssea_241121.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Cardinals vs. Seahawks
nbc_csu_sfvsgb_241121.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: 49ers vs. Packers

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jim Harbaugh on matchup with John: “I don’t want to make it about me”

  
Published November 21, 2024 12:50 PM

For the first time since Super Bowl XLVII, the Harbaugh brothers will be facing each other. Ravens at Chargers. Monday Night Football.

On Wednesday, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh talked about the family angle to the fairly important game.

“I’m sure he doesn’t want to make it about him,” Jim said about John, via NFL.com. “I don’t want to make it about me. It is what it is. Big game, for sure. Two teams having at it.”

The Ravens and 49ers had at it nearly 12 years ago. John won; he’s 2-0 against Jim.

“At the time, that was tough,” Jim said. “After some time and reflection went by, it’s my brother, it’s my best friend. Really proud of him. Really happy for his success. It was earned.”

Now, Jim gets a chance to meet John again. And because they’re in the same conference, they could have a rematch in January.