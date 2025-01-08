Jim Harbaugh says he still has “bruises” from coaching against Ezekiel Elliott

In Jim Harbaugh’s first season as head coach at Michigan, his team was blown out 42-13 by Ohio State, with Ezekiel Elliott rushing for 214 yards and two touchdowns. Now Harbaugh is coaching Elliott with the Chargers, and Harbaugh says his own experience tells him just how good Elliott is.

Asked if he was familiar with Elliott before signing him this week, Harbaugh reflected on that meeting a decade ago.

“Yeah, like most people who watch football, very familiar.,” Harbaugh said “And personally, I’ve got some bruises from days competing against Zeke. It’s great to see him, he’s here and we’ll start having at it today.”

Asked why he signed Elliott, Harbaugh said it’s because Elliott makes the Chargers better.

“Better is welcome at the Los Angeles Chargers,” Harbaugh said.

It remains to be seen whether Elliott is ready to be active and play against the Texans on Saturday, but Harbaugh thinks that if the Chargers make a playoff run, Elliott could be a part of it. And he knows all too well what Elliott can do.