Jim Harbaugh’s successor, Sherrone Moore, faces possible suspension over Connor Stalions fiasco

The man who replaced Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh during his 2023 late-season suspension at Michigan is now facing a suspension of his own.

ESPN.com reports that new Michigan coach Sherrone Moore is among seven members of the national-championship program facing potential discipline in a new NCAA notice of allegations.

Per the report, “Moore could face a show-cause penalty and possibly a suspension for allegedly deleting a thread of 52 text messages with former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions in October 2023 on the same day that media reports revealed Stalions was leading an effort to capture the playcalling signals of future opponents.”

The text messages were later recovered through device imaging.

Stalions was the supposed mastermind of a signal-stealing scheme. Later this month, Netflix will unveil a documentary on the situation, with Stalions’s cooperation.

Also facing accusations of wrongdoing are Harbaugh, Chris Partridge, Denard Robinson, and Stalions. Each will reportedly be charged with a Level 1 violation, the highest degree of penalty the NCAA can impose. The institution also faces a Level 1 violation, for an alleged “pattern of noncompliance within the football program” and efforts to obstruct the NCAA’s investigation

Moore faces a Level 2 charge.

It makes Harbaugh’s decision to leave Michigan when he did seem even smarter. He got while the getting was good, riding a national championship tidal wave to a shot at a potential Super Bowl in L.A.