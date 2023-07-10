 Skip navigation
Jim Irsay: It's going to be tough for Anthony Richardson as a rookie, but he has to play

  
Published July 10, 2023 03:36 PM

The Colts haven’t named Anthony Richardson their season-opening starter, but whether he starts the first game, the No. 4 overall pick will play early and often this season.

Richardson will become the third quarterback drafted in the top five to start as a rookie for the Colts over the past 25 years.

The Colts selected Peyton Manning with the No. 1 overall pick in 1998, and Manning started all 16 games his rookie season. Andrew Luck, the No. 1 overall pick in 2012, also started every game as a rookie with the Colts.

So how many games will Richardson start for the Colts this season?

Colts owner Jim Irsay drew the distinction between Manning and Richardson. Manning started 45 college games, while Richardson started only 13. Even then, the Colts went 3-13 in Manning’s rookie season.

The Colts know there will be growing pains for Richardson and, in turn, for them, but they are building for the future.

“For Anthony Richardson, it’s going to be tough . We know that,” Irsay said on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday. “But he has to play to get better. I mean, there’s no question. Gardner [Minshew] could play come out and obviously play better early on, just being a veteran, but we have to get Anthony on the field. That’s Shane’s call when he decides to do it.”