Jim Irsay: Jonathan Taylor “healed up,” Shaquille Leonard “getting better each day”

  
Published July 10, 2023 04:40 PM

Colts owner Jim Irsay offered updates on how a couple of the team’s players are feeling after they dealt with injuries during the 2022 season.

Running back Jonathan Taylor missed time with an ankle injury and he had surgery to address the injury this offseason. That kept him from taking part in the team’s offseason program, but Irsay said on The Pat McAfee Show that Taylor is “healed up ” with training camp set to start later this month.

Taylor is headed into the final year of his rookie deal. He said this offseason that he is comfortable playing out the pact without an extension, but there have been some talks about a new deal.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard missed even more time than Taylor as back surgeries caused both a late start and early end to his 2022 season. Leonard remained off the field this offseason and there was no timetable laid out for his return, but Irsay said things are moving in the right direction.

“He’s working hard,” Irsay said. “We’ll see. He has a chance, he’s working really hard. He’s getting a little better each day.”

Getting Taylor and Leonard back at their previous form would be a positive development for head coach Shane Steichen’s first season in Indianapolis.