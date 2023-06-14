Jonathan Taylor has had extension talks, hopes Colts can see his value

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has joined Najee Harris of the Steelers in taking notice of the trends when it comes to how players at their position are being valued by NFL teams right now.

It’s of particular interest to Taylor because he is heading into the final year of his rookie deal in Indianapolis. Taylor said on Thursday he has had some extension talks with the team and that he hopes to get a deal done this summer, but referenced a deflated market for running backs as part of that conversation.

“Hopefully they can see the value ,” Taylor said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN.com.

Taylor has run 756 times for 3,841 yards and 33 touchdowns while catching 104 passes for 802 yards and three touchdowns over his first three seasons. Those numbers would be even bigger if not for an ankle injury last year.

He’s still working his way back from offseason surgery to repair that injury and, assuming a deal doesn’t get done in the coming weeks, returning to the lineup at full power would be a good way to bolster his hopes of landing the deal he’s looking for in Indy.