Jim Irsay, Tom Jackson, Gary Kubiak, Jarrett Payton among 2024 Hall of Fame presenters

This year’s new Hall of Famers have chosen their presenters for the induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

Dwight Freeney has chosen Colts owner Jim Irsay, who will be a presenter for the third time, having previously presented Marvin Harrison in 2016 and Edgerrin James in 2020.

Randy Gradishar has chosen his former Broncos teammate Tom Jackson, who has been honored by the Hall of Fame himself as the winner of its Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2015.

Devin Hester has chosen his mother, Juanita Brown.

Andre Johnson has chosen his former coach on the Texans, Gary Kubiak.

Steve McMichael has chosen Jarett Payton, a longtime family friend who currently works as a broadcaster for WGN in Chicago. This will be Payton’s second time as a Hall of Fame presenter, having previously served as the presenter for his father, Walter Payton, in 1993.

Julius Peppers has chosen his longtime friend and mentor Carl Carey.

Patrick Willis has chosen his sister, Ernicka Willis. She is the second sister of a Hall of Famer to serve as a presenter, following Elaine Anderson, who presented her brother Cliff Branch for his posthumous induction in 2022.