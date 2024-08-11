 Skip navigation
Joe Burrow: Good to be back out there, wouldn’t mind getting hit before regular season

  
Published August 11, 2024 07:48 AM

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s long wait to get back into game action ended on Saturday.

A wrist injury sidelined Burrow on November 16 last season and he spent the rest of 2023 and the first chunk of 2024 working his way back to full health. Saturday’s game against the Cardinals allowed Burrow to take the next step in his return and he went 5-of-7 for 51 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown to wide receiver Tee Higgins.

“It was good to be back out there with the guys,” Burrow said in his postgame press conference, via a transcript from the team. “Nice to get some reps in the game that didn’t count towards our record. Still some work to do. It’s nice to get back out there.”

Burrow did not take any hits during his time in the game, which he admitted was a “good thing” while saying that he “wouldn’t mind” taking one shot before the season starts.

“Maybe once before anything. Just get hit one time before getting out there for the first game,” Burrow said.

Burrow said he does not know if he’ll be playing in either of the final two preseason games and that it will be up to head coach Zac Taylor if he is in position to take a hit this month.