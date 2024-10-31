Joe Burrow on whether Bengals should trade for help: Not my job

The Chiefs have traded for receiver DeAndre Hopkins and edge rusher Josh Uche. The Bills have traded for receiver Amari Cooper. The Ravens have traded for receiver Diontae Johnson. The Vikings have traded for left tackle Cam Robinson.

The trade deadline is Tuesday, so a few more deals surely still are to come.

Joe Burrow was asked about all the moves other teams have made as the Bengals sit on the sideline in the trade market.

“That’s not my job,” the quarterback said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The Bengals, who are 3-5 and three games back in the AFC North lead, could use help at edge rusher, cornerback and defensive tackle. Odds are they will do nothing. Again.

Burrow has a big voice in the organization, and he has used it in the past, including pushing for the Bengals to complete an extension with Ja’Marr Chase this offseason. He does not sound as if he will pressure management for outside help.

“That’s not my job,” Burrow repeated when asked if he wished the Bengals would make a move.

The Bengals have made only two trades for players in the past 52 years. They acquired wide receiver Charlie Joiner and linebacker Ron Pritchard in exchange for running backs Paul Robinson and Fred Willis in 1971 and sent Carlos Dunlap to Seattle in 2020 for a seventh-round pick and offensive guard BJ Finney.