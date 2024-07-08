Joe Burrow: People forget you when you’re hurt, I’ll give them something to talk about

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has spent more time in front of a piano than under center since hurting his wrist during the 2023 season and he thinks his time out of the spotlight has had an impact on how he’s viewed in the NFL.

During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Burrow was asked about how he stacks up with other top quarterbacks in the league. Burrow said “time will tell” before the discussion moved into whether people have forgotten how good he is because of how much time he missed last year.

Burrow agreed with that assessment and said that he’s planning to offer a strong reminder about what he can do come the fall.

“I believe that,” Burrow said. “That’s what happens when you get hurt, though. You don’t play football, people forget about you. . . . If you’re not out there and people aren’t watching you, then there’s nothing to talk about. I’m going to give people something to talk about this year. I’m excited about it.”

Injuries have been the only thing to really slow Burrow down since he entered the NFL, which is why he’s prioritizing availability heading into the 2024 season.