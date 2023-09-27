Joe Burrow to fully participate in Wednesday walkthrough, day-to-day from there

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looked less than 100 percent during the team’s Week Three game against the Rams, but he was able to pilot them to their first win of the season.

Burrow said after the game that he weighed the risk of re-injury against the risk of starting the year 0-3 when deciding to continue playing with a calf injury and felt no setbacks with the injury during the game. On Wednesday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor indicated that there have not been any setbacks since Monday night either.

The Bengals will only have a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, but Taylor said at his press conference that Burrow is expected to take all of the team’s reps. Taylor said that the team would go day-to-day from there when it comes to Burrow’s schedule.

The Bengals will be in Tennessee on Sunday.