Joe Burrow will be a true game-time decision

As the Sunday games begin, a major question continues to hover over one of the two Monday night games.

Will Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow play against the Rams?

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, acknowledging that it’s a “serious” calf injury for Burrow, reports that Burrow took reps on Saturday with the scout team, and that he took first-team reps in a Sunday walk-through.

Glazer says the Bengals will take it all the way to game time before making a decision, and that Burrow is feeling much better than he did two days ago.

Jake Browning will play if Burrow can’t. This week, they added both Reid Sinnett and A.J. McCarron to the practice squad, giving them four quarterbacks on the full roster.

