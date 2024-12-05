 Skip navigation
Joe Burrow wins first AFC offensive player of the month award

  
Published December 5, 2024 12:05 PM

The Bengals have had a frustrating season and went 1-2 in three November games.

But quarterback Joe Burrow has nevertheless been named AFC offensive player of the month.

Burrow completed 61 percent of his throws for 1,035 yards with 12 touchdowns and one interception in those three contests. He led the league with 345 yards per game and had the most TD throws.

This is Burrow’s first player of the month award.

If the Bengals had a better record, Burrow would be at the top of the list for MVP consideration. He’s leading the league with 3,337 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes and has just five picks this season.

But the Bengals are 4-8 and would have to run the table to even sniff the AFC’s No. 7 seed.

Cincinnati will play Dallas on Monday night in Week 14.