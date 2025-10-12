Joe Flacco throws first touchdown with Bengals, Cincinnati trails 10-7

The Bengals are on the board.

After getting a little rhythm established with a two-minute drill to end the second quarter, the team used a long 17-play drive to get on the board with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco to Tanner Hudson.

The possession took up two-thirds of the third quarter, taking 10:14 off the clock.

The Bengals started the possession by converting third-and-1 with a run by Samaje Perine. While Perine initially looked stuffed on the run, a big push from his offensive linemen helped him get past the sticks.

Flacco then hit Tee Higgins for a 9-yard gain on third-and-4 before Perine converted another third-and-1 with a run for a first down.

Flacco finally hit Hudson in the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 2 to cap the drive.

Higgins had to exit the contest for a concussion evaluation.

But Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson has been ruled out with a back injury. He was initially questionable but was downgraded midway through the third quarter.