Joe Flacco to start, Mike White ruled out with injured ribs

  
Published January 6, 2023 05:24 AM
nbc_pft_jets_2315
January 5, 2023 09:13 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Robert Saleh’s remarks about Zach Wilson, despite the Jets starting Mike White in Week 18, and evaluate if there was a deeper motive at play.

The Jets opened the season with Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback and they will end it the same way.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Friday that Flacco will be starting against the Dolphins in Week 18 because Mike White has been ruled out with injured ribs. White missed two game for the same reason before returning and playing poorly against the Seahawks last Sunday, but the Jets said he was well enough to play earlier this week.

Flacco started the first three games of the season because Zach Wilson was sidelined by a knee injury. Wilson has made nine starts, but his Week 16 performance against the Jaguars was brutal and the Jets have opted not to give him one more spin this Sunday.

Wilson is expected to dress for the game and the Jets could also elevated Chris Streveler as another quarterback option.

The development isn’t a bad one for a Dolphins team that needs a win to have a chance to advance to the playoffs, but they have their own quarterback issues with Tua Tagovailoa out, Teddy Bridgewater dealing with dislocated finger, and rookie Skylar Thompson as the only healthy quarterback on the active roster.