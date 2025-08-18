Joe Milton will start again for the Cowboys this week

Joe Milton will get another chance to make his case for the backup quarterback job in Dallas.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said at a Monday press conference that Milton will start the team’s preseason finale against the Falcons. Milton has underwhelmed so far this preseason and sparked conversations about the Cowboys looking for other options by going 9-of-18 for 122 yards with an interception against the Ravens on Saturday. Milton also took a sack for a safety during the game.

Will Grier is the other in-house backup option and Schottenheimer was asked why he is not getting a start this month.

“It’s not that we want Joe to win the job or Will to lose the job,” Schottenheimer said, via Patrik Walker of the team’s website. “We need to figure out more about Joe.”

Given the other possibilities to play behind Dak Prescott, the think they’d like most is for Milton to figure out how to produce a better performance on Friday.