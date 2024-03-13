Joe Mixon says farewell to Bengals as trade to Texans becomes official

The Joe Mixon era in Cincinnati is over.

Word of the trade that would send Mixon to the Texans came Tuesday, but the two sides had to wait until the start of the new league year Wednesday to make it official. The Bengals did that and Mixon posted a farewell message to the team and the city of Cincinnati.

Mixon wrote that it was “hard to put into words” what he felt about the change, but reflected on the change he saw in the Bengals over his run with the team.

“Helping to facilitate and being a witness to the major culture change within the team and the city over my career here is something I’ll never forget,” Mixon wrote. “For a team that went 2-14 to competing on the biggest stage, the Super Bowl. Bringing life back to the city and fans in the last couple of years is a feeling like no other. The real fans support never wavered.”

Mixon leaves as the No. 3 rusher in franchise history and he joins a Texans team that has also reached an agreement with edge rusher Danielle Hunter as they try to build on a successful 2023 season.