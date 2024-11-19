 Skip navigation
Joe Mixon’s 45-yard run gives Texans early 7-0 lead

  
November 18, 2024

It took the Texans 2:18 to score. That was something.

Houston actually scored 16 seconds into the game, on its first play from scrimmage, but left tackle Laremy Tunsil was downfield before the pass from C.J. Stroud to Nico Collins that went for a 77-yard touchdown.

It didn’t matter in the grand scheme of things as the Texans scored a real touchdown six plays later.

Joe Mixon ran 45 yards to the end zone for a 7-0 Houston lead.

Stroud went 3-of-4 for 31 yards, with John Metchie catching one for 16.