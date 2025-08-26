Joe Mixon’s non-football injury remains cloaked in mystery

Not much has been said about the injury that has kept Texans running back Joe Mixon from practicing in training camp, and that will now cause him to at least four regular-season games on the Non-Football Injury list.

It’s been called a foot injury. It’s been called an ankle injury.

Because it’s a non-football injury, it happened away from work. No one is saying how it happened or what the expected duration is.

The injury has financial ramifications. For each game Mixon misses, he’ll lose $29,411 in per-game active roster bonuses. And since payment of the player is discretionary, his $7 million base salary (at game checks of $388,888 each) is in jeopardy.

There’s also a chance that he’s in default as to his signing bonus. The proration for 2025 is $2 million.

It’s unclear why the approach has been silence. It invites speculation that Mixon may not be back for a while, and that the Texans may not pay him while he’s out.