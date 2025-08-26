 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joemixonnfi_250826.jpg
Mixon to begin season on NFI list
nbc_pft_desmond_watsom_250826.jpg
Buccaneers reportedly waive Watson
nbc_pft_tommy_trask_white_250826.jpg
DeVito headlines best-available backup QBs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joemixonnfi_250826.jpg
Mixon to begin season on NFI list
nbc_pft_desmond_watsom_250826.jpg
Buccaneers reportedly waive Watson
nbc_pft_tommy_trask_white_250826.jpg
DeVito headlines best-available backup QBs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Mixon’s non-football injury remains cloaked in mystery

  
Published August 26, 2025 01:03 PM

Not much has been said about the injury that has kept Texans running back Joe Mixon from practicing in training camp, and that will now cause him to at least four regular-season games on the Non-Football Injury list.

It’s been called a foot injury. It’s been called an ankle injury.

Because it’s a non-football injury, it happened away from work. No one is saying how it happened or what the expected duration is.

The injury has financial ramifications. For each game Mixon misses, he’ll lose $29,411 in per-game active roster bonuses. And since payment of the player is discretionary, his $7 million base salary (at game checks of $388,888 each) is in jeopardy.

There’s also a chance that he’s in default as to his signing bonus. The proration for 2025 is $2 million.

It’s unclear why the approach has been silence. It invites speculation that Mixon may not be back for a while, and that the Texans may not pay him while he’s out.