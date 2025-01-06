Joe Schoen: I won’t make Hail Mary moves for self-preservation

Giants owner John Mara decided not to fire head coach Brian Daboll and General Manager Joe Schoen after the team’s 3-14 season came to an end, but he made it clear that he wants to see serious signs of improvement in their fourth season.

Mara told reporters on Monday that he’s “just about run out of patience” after the team went 9-25 over the last two years. That creates urgency to win right away, which is tough to do when you’re without a strong quarterback option on top of a number of other needs.

During his own press conference, Schoen said he won’t let that mandate make him do anything foolish in an attempt to improve by leaps and bounds.

“We’re gonna build this thing the right way,” Schoen said. “I’m not gonna do a Hail Mary for self preservation or anything like that. We have a plan in place that we believe in and we’re going to stick with that.”

Schoen noted that the team is well-equipped with cap space in the next two years to make moves and they’ll also have the third overall pick in the draft at their disposal, but the first three years of his tenure offer little guarantee Schoen can make the most out of those assets.