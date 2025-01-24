Joe Thuney is expected to start at left tackle again this week

The Chiefs have had Joe Thuney as their blindside protector since Week 15, and it looks like that will continue into the AFC Championship Game.

Andy Reid said Friday that the left tackle position will “probably end up being the same” with Thuney.

Thuney moved from left guard to left tackle with a hamstring injury to D.J. Humphries the week of the Browns game. Thuney has remained the left tackle even with Humphries healthy.

The Chiefs would love to keep Thuney at left guard, which is why Wanya Morris and Kingsley Suamataia might compete for starter’s reps at tackle again in 2025. For now, though, it’s obvious the team has way more confidence in Thuney to protect Mahomes’ blindside.

Thuney earned All-Pro honors at guard, a position now manned by Mike Caliendo.