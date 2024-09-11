 Skip navigation
Joey Bosa has limited practice with a back injury

  
Published September 11, 2024 06:52 PM

Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa had a limited practice Wednesday with a back injury.

He has had any injury luck the past two seasons, playing only 14 total games. Bosa made the last of his four Pro Bowls in 2021 when he had 10.5 sacks.

He broke his hand in an Aug. 4 joint practice with the Rams that required surgery to repair the fracture.

Bosa had seven tackles, a sack and two quarterback sacks.

He has 67 sacks in his career.

Safety Alohi Gilman (knee) and cornerback Ja’sir Taylor (fibula) did not practice. Running back Hassan Haskins (toe), outside linebacker Khalil Mack (rest), receiver Joshua Palmer (knee) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (thigh) were limited.

Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (shoulder) and cornerback Tarheeb Still (hip) were full participants.