Joey Bosa, Terrel Bernard listed as limited on Bills practice report

The Bills injury report for Tuesday looks a lot like the one they turned in on Monday.

Defensive end Joey Bosa (wrist) and linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle) were among several defensive players who remained in the limited category for the team’s second walkthrough of the week. Cornerback Christian Benford (groin), cornerback Taron Johnson (groin), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (wrist), linebacker Dorian Williams (groin), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (rest), and safety Jordan Poyer (rest) round out the group.

Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) was listed as limited after being listed as out of practice Monday. Head coach Sean McDermott indicated at his Tuesday press conference that Mathis would remain in the non-participant group with tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring), wide receiver Mecole Hardman (calf) and Curtis Samuel (elbow, neck).

Wide receiver Khalil Shakir (personal) was also listed as out. Shakir’s wife shared a picture of the couple’s newborn child on social media Tuesday, so his absence was for a happy occasion.

Wide receiver Josh Palmer (knee, ankle) and guard Connor McGovern (ankle) were listed as limited. Linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring) was the only Bills player listed as a full participant.