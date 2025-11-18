 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bigstatem_251118.jpg
NFL Week 11 superlatives
justinfields.jpg
Florio ‘amazed’ it took so long to bench Fields
nbc_pft_raiderswork_251118.jpg
Raiders need lots of work to turn franchise around

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bigstatem_251118.jpg
NFL Week 11 superlatives
justinfields.jpg
Florio ‘amazed’ it took so long to bench Fields
nbc_pft_raiderswork_251118.jpg
Raiders need lots of work to turn franchise around

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joey Bosa, Terrel Bernard listed as limited on Bills practice report

  
Published November 18, 2025 06:03 PM

The Bills injury report for Tuesday looks a lot like the one they turned in on Monday.

Defensive end Joey Bosa (wrist) and linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle) were among several defensive players who remained in the limited category for the team’s second walkthrough of the week. Cornerback Christian Benford (groin), cornerback Taron Johnson (groin), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (wrist), linebacker Dorian Williams (groin), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (rest), and safety Jordan Poyer (rest) round out the group.

Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) was listed as limited after being listed as out of practice Monday. Head coach Sean McDermott indicated at his Tuesday press conference that Mathis would remain in the non-participant group with tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring), wide receiver Mecole Hardman (calf) and Curtis Samuel (elbow, neck).

Wide receiver Khalil Shakir (personal) was also listed as out. Shakir’s wife shared a picture of the couple’s newborn child on social media Tuesday, so his absence was for a happy occasion.

Wide receiver Josh Palmer (knee, ankle) and guard Connor McGovern (ankle) were listed as limited. Linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring) was the only Bills player listed as a full participant.