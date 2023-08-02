 Skip navigation
Joey Porter Jr. on George Pickens: I don’t know how he caught that ball

  
Published August 2, 2023 01:22 PM

Steelers wide receiver George Pickens and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. went viral on Tuesday for a training camp rep that saw Pickens make a remarkable leaping, one-handed grab of a pass with Porter draped all over him.

Pickens jumped up and tossed the ball to Porter. The second-round pick fired the ball back at his teammate, who celebrated with members of the offense while Porter had a conversation with defensive backs coach Grady Jackson.

After the practice, Porter had a similar reaction to most people who saw the video and said the competition with Pickens is designed to make both players better.

“I don’t know how he caught it,” Porter said, via Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com. “We are teammates, so we want the best out of each other at the end of the day. We are going to talk a little, but it is never going to be past that point.”

Head coach Mike Tomlin said he’s “sure there’ll be some other similar matchups that may draw your attention” this summer. The Steelers will be hoping for more highlight reel plays from Pickens come the fall while also looking for Porter to win his one-on-ones with opposing wideouts.