John DeFillippo resigns as coach of Memphis Showboats

  
Published August 9, 2024 11:07 PM

All UFL coaches became free agents after the 2024. At least one will stay that way.

John DeFilippo has resigned as coach of the Memphis Showboats, according to UFLNewsHub.com, via SI.com.

DeFillippo, who landed after the XFL-USFL merger in Memphis, took the Showboats to a 2-8 record in the UFL’s first season. He coached the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL in 2022, leading them to a 7-3 record and a playoff berth.

The 46-year-old has an extensive coaching resume. He served as offensive coordinator with the Browns, Vikings, and Jaguars. He was quarterbacks in Philadelphia for the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII victory.