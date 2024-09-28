John Harbaugh confident Yannick Ngakoue will be ready soon

Edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue signed to the Ravens practice squad on Monday and the veteran said on Wednesday that he feels ready to contribute right away.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh isn’t ruling him just yet, though. Harbaugh said on Friday that Ngakoue “looks like he’s in shape,” but that there’s a difference between that and being in football shape. Harbaugh also noted that the team has other options at the position while Ngakoue shakes off the rust.

“We have a lot of good young players rushing the passer too,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “I think it’s just going to be him being ready, which I’m very confident he will be soon. And then the opportunity expressing itself when it does, he’ll be out there and I think he’ll help us.”

Odafe Oweh, Kyle Van Noy, David Ojabo, Tavius Robinson, and Adisa Isaac are the other options off the edge in Baltimore.