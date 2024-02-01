John Harbaugh excited to promote “homegrown Raven” Zach Orr to defensive coordinator

Zach Orr’s brief NFL playing career was in Baltimore, all but one year of his coaching career has been in Baltimore, and now he’s taking the biggest step yet in his career in Baltimore.

Orr has been promoted to Ravens defensive coordinator, and head coach John Harbaugh says the team is proud to see the way Orr’s hard work has paid off.

“Zach is a homegrown Raven in every way,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “His energy, intelligence, work ethic and strong communication skills have been on display since the day he joined our organization as a player in 2014. From making our team as an undrafted rookie, to becoming an All-Pro linebacker, then later transitioning to an assistant coach who helped mentor multiple Pro Bowl defenders, Zach has excelled at every level of his football journey. He knows our players and understands our standard as well as anyone. I’m confident that he is prepared to take on the challenge of continuing to develop our players and scheme as our next defensive coordinator.”

Orr went from little-known undrafted rookie and special teams player to a starting linebacker and second-team All-Pro in 2016, but he suffered a neck injury that revealed a congenital spine issue, ending his NFL career after just three seasons.

Now at the age of 31, Orr is the second-youngest coordinator in the NFL and a coach with a very bright future.