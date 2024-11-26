 Skip navigation
Refs let Sirianni tinker with penalty decision
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
Week 12 superlatives: Buccaneers, Dolphins win big

NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
John Harbaugh on key fourth down call: “No guts, no glory, right?”

  
Published November 25, 2024 09:58 PM

It wasn’t “no risk-it, no biscuit.” But it was close.

ESPN’s Lisa Salters asked Ravens coach John Harbaugh at halftime about the crucial decision to roll the dice on fourth and one from inside his own 20.

“Where were we, exactly?” Harbaugh said. “It felt like we were pretty far back. Were we at the ten?”

Salters told Harbaugh they were at the 16.

“Well, I just felt like we could make it,” Harbaugh said. “No guts no glory, right?”

They converted and eventually got the glory, with a 40-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson to receiver Rashod Bateman. It gave the Ravens plenty of momentum, which was partially squandered when the Chargers drove in position for a field goal that cut the score to 14-13 at the break.