John Harbaugh says Kyle Hamilton avoided a serious ankle injury

  
Published November 23, 2025 04:52 PM

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton headed to the locker room before the final seconds came off the clock in Sunday’s 23-10 win over the Jets, but it doesn’t look like the team will have to be concerned about his availability for Thursday’s game against the Bengals.

Hamilton injured his ankle, but head coach John Harbaugh said in his postgame press conference that it is not a serious injury. The short week will likely limit how much Hamilton participates in what will surely already be limited practices for the Ravens, but having him on Thanksgiving will be the most important thing for the Ravens.

Hamilton had 10 tackles in Sunday’s win.

Ravens defensive lineman Taven Bryan also picked up an injury in the game and Harbaugh said he expects more information on his status on Monday.