John Lynch: 49ers hope to get the Christian McCaffrey Achilles injury to “quiet down”

  
Published September 27, 2024 12:19 PM

The mystery of Christian McCaffrey’s Achilles injury continues.

The latest piece of evidence comes from G.M. John Lynch, who addressed McCaffrey’s status and his whereabouts during an appearance on KNBR in San Francisco.

We needed to quiet it down,” Lynch said of the tendinitis that has kept McCaffrey from playing this season. “The plan was to give it the time to do that and then at some point in a thoughtful way to ramp him back up.”

Lynch also addressed the report that McCaffrey went to Germany to see a specialist.

“What he does and where he goes, he’s got people who work on his body and have for a long time,” Lynch said. “Now he’s back here and we’ll have to hit certain markers and try the ramp up. God willing, the thing has quieted down and we can build him up in a smart, thoughtful way.”

McCaffrey is eligible to return to action in Week 6, at the Seahawks. It’s unknown when McCaffrey will actually be able to play.