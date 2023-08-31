John Lynch: Communication with Nick Bosa is ongoing, good, and healthy

With Week 1 getting closer and closer, the 49ers have still not come to an agreement with star edge rusher Nick Bosa on an extension.

During a Thursday morning appearance on KNBR, General Manager John Lynch said there’s no real update.

“As this thing gets closer, sure, that becomes more present because people will talk about it more,” Lynch said on the “Murph and Mac” show, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “What I’ll tell you is that the communication is ongoing, it’s good, it’s healthy, and we’re working to try to get something done. I don’t have any more updates other than that.”

The reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year, Bosa recorded a league-leading 18.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, and 48 quarterback hits in 2022.

So far, few details about the state of negotiations have trickled out to the public and Lynch wants to keep it that way.

“This thing’s active, ongoing,” Lynch said. “The good thing is we’ve promised each other, both sides, that we’re going to keep this thing in-house, and I want to hold true to that. That’s important to me. It’s important to them. And so I’m just going to try to say as little as possible and that we’re working hard to try to bring it to resolution.”

But whenever the two sides agree to terms, Lynch recognizes it may take a little time for Bosa to get back into game shape.

“I don’t care how many years you played; if I was in year 15, which I was, being in those meeting rooms, getting acclimated to football again, I prided myself [in that],” Lynch said. “I didn’t look like Nick Bosa. I didn’t have abs like that, but I prided myself on being in better shape than everyone else. But there’s football shape, there’s things like that.

“But Nick is real smart. I know he’s probably been taking his training there, so he’ll be ready, and we look forward to that day that he’s back.”