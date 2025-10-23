John Lynch: I do think we’re getting closer to Brock Purdy returning

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is back at practice and was a limited participant on Wednesday, but it’s still unclear when he’ll be able to play.

In an interview with KNBR on Thursday morning, General Manager John Lynch said Purdy is getting closer to a return. But he didn’t put a firm table on it.

“What I can tell everyone is that we’re being [incredibly diligent],” Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “We’ve gotten so many opinions on this thing, and it’s been pretty consistent. He’s doing a really good job. We’re taking the appropriate measures, and what I can tell you is he gets better each week, each day. I do think we’re getting closer to him returning.”

Lynch added that it’s difficult to set a “hard timeline” because much of Purdy’s recovery depends on how he feels.

“And how he feels, that’s still out there, and TBD, but we’re getting closer, we do know that,” Lynch said. “I think this week, in particular, last week, I think we made some progress. And so, that has Brock encouraged. It has everyone encouraged.”

Lynch noted that the team is going to trust Purdy and the doctors to make the best decision about his playing time.

“Namely, it’s like, ‘Hey, do you feel like yourself?’” Lynch said. “There’s doctors, and sometimes doctors have to hold the player back. And so, there’s those benchmarks and things, the type of testing that you can get past that. But I think the athlete knows their body extremely well.

“And I think Brock knows he plays a certain way, and you can’t change the way you play to make it easier to play, and he’s not going to. He’s only going to play one way, so he’s got to be right to play that way, both from a medical standpoint and all that.”

In two games this season, Purdy has completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 586 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions.