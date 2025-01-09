John Lynch: Trent Williams as committed as ever, has a lot in the tank

49ers left tackle Trent Williams ended the 2024 season on injured reserve because of an ankle injury that kept him from playing in the last seven games of the season, but the team does not believe it will impact his availability for 2025.

General Manager John Lynch said at a Wednesday press conference that Williams is doing well and that recovering from a bruise to the ankle joint “took a little longer than anyone anticipated.” Williams will turn 37 before next season and Lynch said that there’s been no sign that the veteran is wavering on continue to play in the future.

“Trent’s mindset is where it always is, and he’s still very interested in and being a great player that he is,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “And I think he’s still got a lot left in the tank. So Trent’s as committed as ever, and we love having Trent Williams a part of us.”

The 49ers have much to figure out this offseason, but it doesn’t look like they will need to address the left tackle spot.