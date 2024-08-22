 Skip navigation
John Lynch: We feel the urgency to get Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams back

  
Published August 22, 2024 12:31 PM

Updates about where things stand regarding the 49ers’ talks with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and left tackle Trent Williams have been hard to come by and that remained the case on Thursday.

General Manager John Lynch said on KNBR that there has been “good communication” with representatives of both players, but that they “just haven’t made any breakthroughs” that would lead to an end to the contract stalemate with either player. That came a day after head coach Kyle Shanahan delivered pretty much the same message and Lynch said the team knows that there’s neither much left to say nor much time left to get things done before the season starts.

“I’m not going to get in all the details,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I think we’re in a tenuous time where everything that is said can be examined and all that. So, we’re just going to leave it at that. No updates, and continue to work. I know fans are eagerly awaiting, and the season’s right around the corner. I can tell everybody this, we feel the urgency to get all our players back. We’re very excited about our team, and those are two guys that have been a big part of us, a huge part of our success, so we’d like to have them both back in the fold.”

Lynch said “we’re not there yet, but we’re getting close” when asked if either player’s availability for Week One is in doubt due to their holdouts before reiterating that the 49ers feel good about the players that are there.