John Mara: Giants still “happy” about re-signing Daniel Jones last year

  
Published August 1, 2024 06:10 PM

The Giants signed Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million deal, with $82 million guaranteed, last year after a career year for the quarterback. Jones, though, missed time with a neck injury and went 1-5 as a starter before tearing the ACL in his right knee last season.

The Giants looked at quarterbacks before the draft, something Jones has admitted he wasn’t fired up about, but stayed put and selected wide receiver Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick.

Jones enters an important season, with his future on the line.

But the Giants maintain confidence that Jones can and will get it done.

I’m still happy we gave him that contract, because I thought he played really well for us in ’22,” Giants co-owner John Mara said Thursday, via video from Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “Last year, he got hurt. Let’s be honest, when he was playing, we weren’t blocking anybody. So, let’s give him a chance with a better offensive line, with some weapons around him to see what he can do. I was nervous about giving up too much to go and get a quarterback, but I was prepared to let them do that if that’s what they wanted to do. We made a decision to stay with Daniel and add a weapon for him, and I think that’s going to work out for us.”

In his five seasons, Jones has thrown 62 touchdowns and 40 interceptions and 1,914 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. The Giants have had one winning season with him as their starting quarterback.