John Schneider: It’ll take time to come together, but I don’t see a step back

The Seahawks will have a new look for the 2024 season.

Pete Carroll’s 14-year run as their head coach came to an end last month and new head coach Mike Macdonald is just starting to put his stamp on the team. It’s his first time as a head coach and the team has neophytes at offensive and defensive coordinator as well, so it’s natural to assume that there are going to be some bumps in the road as they settle into their positions.

General Manager John Schneider said on his SeattleSports radio show Thursday agreed that it is going to be a process to get everyone on the same page when it comes to the new way of doing things.

“I think when you have all these new ideas . . . and philosophies, ways to teach, schematics, what have you — all the coach-speak and football talk that goes into this, all the football knowledge — everybody coming together, of course it’s gonna take time,” Schneider said. “It’s gonna take time for everybody to get to know each other and that sort of thing, but I think really when you look at it, how can we bring this together and really merge this as quickly as you possibly can?”

While things won’t fall into place overnight, Schneider said he hasn’t seen anything that would create “hindrances to what would lead to success on the field.”

“I don’t feel a step back,” Schneider said.

It will be some time before Schneider’s view is put to the test, but it doesn’t look like there’s going to be any grace period in place in Seattle.