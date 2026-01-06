John Spytek: Geno Smith is under contract for next year, we’ll make decisions going forward

Like most Raiders, it was not a great year for Geno Smith.

After Las Vegas traded for him, reuniting him with now-former head coach Pete Carroll, Smith and the rest of the offense put up poor performances throughout the 2025 season.

In 15 games, Smith completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 3,025 yards with 19 touchdowns and a league-leading 17 interceptions. He was also sacked a league-high 55 times.

The Raiders will have the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft with the opportunity to pick Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza. So what is Smith’s status with the club entering 2026?

“Yeah, Geno is under contract for next year,” General Manager John Spytek said in his Monday press conference. “We did that because when we traded for him, we liked him. I’m not going to get too far into the future right now, I’m day by day, but he’s one of the guys that’s under contract, he’s a quarterback, he played some good football this year, and we’ll make those decisions going forward.”

Smith agreed to a two-year, $75 million contract extension when he was traded from Seattle to Las Vegas in March 2025. If the Raiders release Smith, they’ll save $8 million against the cap for 2026 with $18.5 million in dead money.