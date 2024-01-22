Jonathan Greenard: I definitely want to stay with Texans

The best season of Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard’s NFL career came to an end with Saturday’s loss to the Ravens and he hopes it won’t be the last time he wears a Texans uniform.

Greenard set career highs with 52 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and 22 quarterback hits during the regular season and then helped the Texans advance to the divisional round of the playoffs. The deal Greenard signed as a 2020 third-round pick has run its course and Greenard discussed his future after Saturday’s game.

“Man, at this point, they know I love Houston” Greenard said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. " I know I definitely want to come back, but as we know, that’s not up to me. At this point, I can’t do much more. I feel like I put my portfolio out there and closed that chapter and the rest will take care of itself. If they have me back, I’ll be 10 toes down, but if not, it’s just a game. I’ll definitely appreciate if this was the last time.”

If the Texans don’t move to hold onto Greenard, there’s unlikely to be a shortage of suitors for his services once free agency gets underway in March.