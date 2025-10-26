Jonathan Taylor 80-yard touchdown gives Colts 24-7 lead

Through the first half of the season, it’s clear Jonathan Taylor is the league’s offensive player of the year.

The Colts’ running back took a handoff 80 yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter on Sunday, giving Indianapolis a 24-7 advantage over division-rival Tennessee.

It’s Taylor’s fourth multi-touchdown game of the season.

Taylor was able to stay in bounds, tiptoeing the left sideline with defenders in pursuit. But Taylor kept his balance and evaded them for the long score.

Taylor now has 152 yards on just nine carries with two TDs on Sunday. It’s the longest run of the season for Taylor, and his longest carry since an 83-yard run in his second season, 2021.

On the injury front, Titans outside linebacker Ali Gaye is out with a knee injury.