Jonathan Taylor: Ankle injuries are tricky, but I’m up for the challenge

The Colts expect to have quarterback Anthony Richardson back in the lineup this weekend, but running back Jonathan Taylor’s outlook is less clear.

Taylor has missed the last two games with an ankle injury that has also kept him off of the practice field. Taylor missed a big chunk of the 2022 season with ankle issues, which gives him insight into how tough it can be to come back from them and leaves him noncommittal about facing the Dolphins even though he feels like his condition has improved.

“I’m definitely feeling better this week,” Taylor said on NFL Network. “Ankles are nothing new to me. I’ve been dealing with them for quite a bit. I’m doing everything in my power to be back out there again this week. You know, the high ankles are always tricky, especially when you’re playing a high-contact sport like this. But I’m sure I’m up for the challenge. Me and the training staff in Indianapolis, we’re going to do everything that we can to be back out there this week and in the coming weeks going forward.”

The Colts averaged over 131 rushing yards a game with Taylor out of the lineup, but they only picked up 179 without him over the last two games. That makes it easy to understand why they’ll be hoping to see Taylor back in uniform this Sunday.