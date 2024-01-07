Jonathan Taylor in training room with a heel injury

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has run over the Texans in his career and tonight. He has 165 yards on 21 carries, including a 49-yard touchdown run.

But Taylor left for the training room at the end of the third quarter.

The Colts list him as questionable to return with a heel injury.

Zack Moss has replaced Taylor, and Moss has six carries for 30 yards.

The Colts got a 35-yard Matt Gay field goal early in the fourth quarter to tie the game 17-17.

Injuries are adding up for the Colts.

Indianapolis has ruled out right tackle Braden Smith with a knee injury. Blake Freeland has replaced him.

Cornerback JuJu Brents also is out. He has a hamstring injury. Jaylon Jones and Darrell Baker Jr. will be on the outside for the Colts the rest of the way.