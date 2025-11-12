Jonathan Taylor named AFC offensive player of the week for third time this year

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been tough to stop in the United States this season and he showed last Sunday that he’s just as difficult to defend in Germany.

Taylor ran 32 times for 244 yards and three touchdowns in Indy’s 31-25 overtime win against the Falcons. Taylor’s third touchdown was the game winner in the extra period and he had three catches for 42 yards as well.

It was the fifth three-touchdown game of the year for Taylor and he leads the league with 17 touchdowns on the season.

That production has made him a favorite for AFC offensive player of the year and his Week 10 work made him the AFC’s offensive player of the week for the third time this season.